Denied party ticket, Sattur AIADMK MLA joins AMMK, hails Sasikala and Dhinakaran

A couple of hours after Rajavarman joined the AMMK, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam expelled him for anti-party activities

Published: 11th March 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

MSR Rajavarman on Thursday joined the AMMK in the presence of party general secretary TTV Dhinakaran (in pic) (Ashwin Prasath | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after being denied a party ticket to contest the Assembly elections, Sattur MLA MSR Rajavarman on Thursday joined the AMMK in the presence of party general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. Hailing VK Sasikala and Dhinakaran profusely, Rajavarman said Sasikala alone could save the AIADMK in the present situation.

A couple of hours after Rajavarman joined the AMMK, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam expelled him for anti-party activities and directed the party cadre and functionaries not to have any truck with the MLA.

Rajavarman, who was elected to the State Assembly in the byelection held in 2019 from Sattur, has been at loggerheads with minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji for the past many months. Along with Rajavarman, 13 functionaries of the AIADMK in Vembakottai and Sattur joined the AMMK. 

Talking to reporters, Rajavarman said Bhalaji has antagonised people of all communities in his constituency and has no support among the people.  

"I belong to the Mukkulathor community and Bhalaji issued life threats to me many times. The AIADMK cadre in Rajapalayam constituency would have been happy about whatever I say now. Please wait and see how the people will teach a befitting lesson to Bhalaji in this election," Rajavarman added.

He said knowing fully well what is happening in Sivakasi and Sattur constituencies, AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam have supported Bhalaji. 

