EWS quota in Anna University courses creating confusion: HC

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pulling up the Anna University for introducing a separate reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS) of society, the Madras High Court wondered why the institution was creating confusion. The plea pertains to the Special Government Pleader, E Manoharan, mentioning before the court that the 10 per cent EWS quota was being implemented in admissions.

The varsity had earlier been directed by the court to follow the Central government’s 49.5 per cent reservation for admission to two courses, in a case that catered to the dispute between the quota policies, of the Centre and State.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted, “EWS cannot be introduced in Anna University since it a State-run institution. The State Cabinet had passed a resolution that EWS certificates will only be issued for applicants to Central institutions and jobs.”

Justice B Pugalendhi, hearing the plea, asked the varsity’s counsel: “Why are you creating confusion by introducing 10 per cent reservation under the EWS quota, in the admission to the two PG courses offered?”

The judge also directed the counsel to explain as to why it wanted to implement the EWS quota this year, and that why it had not followed only the 49.5 per cent reservation as was the case last year. Stating that the university could not take such a stand when the State had already passed a resolution against the implementation of such a reservation, the judge directed Anna University to file a detailed report by Friday.