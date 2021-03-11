STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EWS quota in Anna University courses creating confusion: HC

The plea pertains to the Special Government Pleader, E Manoharan, mentioning before the court that the 10 per cent EWS quota was being implemented in admissions.

Published: 11th March 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pulling up the Anna University for introducing a separate reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS) of society, the Madras High Court wondered why the institution was creating confusion. The plea pertains to the Special Government Pleader, E Manoharan, mentioning before the court that the 10 per cent EWS quota was being implemented in admissions.

The varsity had earlier been directed by the court to follow the Central government’s 49.5 per cent reservation for admission to two courses, in a case that catered to the dispute between the quota policies, of the Centre and State.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted, “EWS cannot be introduced in Anna University since it a State-run institution. The State Cabinet had passed a resolution that EWS certificates will only be issued for applicants to Central institutions and jobs.”

Justice B Pugalendhi, hearing the plea, asked the varsity’s counsel: “Why are you creating confusion by introducing 10 per cent reservation under the EWS quota, in the admission to the two PG courses offered?”

The judge also directed the counsel to explain as to why it wanted to implement the EWS quota this year, and that why it had not followed only the 49.5 per cent reservation as was the case last year. Stating that the university could not take such a stand when the State had already passed a resolution against the implementation of such a reservation, the judge directed Anna University to file a detailed report by Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp