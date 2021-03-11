STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry polls 2021: Congress to contest 15, DMK 13 seats

At present both the parties are engaged in the identification of constituencies that will be divided between the parties, said Narayanasamy.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

PUDUCHERRY: The Congress in Puducherry would contest 15 seats in alliance with the DMK which would contest 13 seats and the remaining two seats would be given to minor allies in upcoming Assembly elections.

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy who is securing the alliance with DMK in Chennai said that the two seats which are being allotted to minor parties would be decided later in Puducherry.

This is the most number of seats that the DMK would contest in the alliance with Congress in the Union Territory. 

In the previous elections, the DMK contested 9 and won 2 seats, while Congress contested 21 and won 15. However, with the exit of seven MLAs including two ministers as well as two leaders from the party just ahead of the polls, the Congress is at the back foot in fielding good candidates.

Cashing in on this advantage, the DMK has been able to secure more seats to contest this election. The other two seats are expected to be given to VCK and CPI, who have been allies in the Secular Democratic Front led by Congress.

