Students from Class 1 to 9 declared 'all pass' in Puducherry

The students of class 10 and 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal will be declared 'all pass' as per guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Board. 

Published: 11th March 2021 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accorded her approval on Thursday to a proposal to declare as 'all pass' this academic year, students of classes 1 to 9 in the Union Territory.

The students of class 10 and 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal will be declared 'all pass' as per guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Board. Similarly, students of classes 10 and 11 in Mahe and Yanam regions would be promoted as per the guidelines of the Boards of Education in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh respectively, said a Raj Nivas release.

All schools for classes 1 to 9 will function for five days a week and would observe Saturdays and Sundays as holidays till March 31. Summer vacation would commence for the schools on April 1.

Classes for Standards 10, 11 and 12 would be conducted as per the schedule of examinations of the respective State Boards of Education.

According to the release, the Lt Governor gave approval for allocation of Rs 29.65 crores to disburse monthly assistance to beneficiaries of Old Age pension and destitute. She has also approved export facto expenditure sanction of Rs 24.35 lakh for the purchase of diet and non-diet items to Anganwadi Centres of Mahe and Yanam regions.

Approval has been granted for declaration “Dry Days” (All the Arrack, Toddy, Liquor shops, Clubs, Bars and Restaurants serving liquor shall remain closed)  under Excise Rules from 4th to 6th April 2021 on account of polling and from 2nd May to 4 p.m. on 3rd May 2021on account of counting.

