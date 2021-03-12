190 candidates in the poll fray with ‘Two Leaves’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Thursday finished allocation of all seats except for the Padmanabhapuram constituency. While the party will field members in 178 seats, a total of 190 candidates will contest under the Two Leaves symbol.

Following hectic parleys that lasted for several days, the AIADMK inked pact with GK Vasan’s TMC on Thursday. TMC will now represent the alliance in Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (SC), Erode East, Lalgudi, Pattukottai, Thoothukudi and Killiyoor constituencies.

“Our candidates will also contest under the Two Leaves symbol,” Vasan said. The AIADMK on the day also announced candidates for two more constituencies -- Ilambai R Thamizhselvan in Perambalur (SC) and V Arivudainambi in Thanjavur.