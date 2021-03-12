STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN polls: DMK fields own candidates in 24 out of 27 seats against AIADMK ministers

Following the completion of seat-sharing talks, the DMK on Friday morning announced its list of 173 candidates for the polls.

Published: 12th March 2021 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin. (Photo| EPS)

DMK chief MK Stalin. (Photo| EPS)

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The DMK has fielded its own candidates on the 'Rising Sun' symbol against 24 of the 27 AIADMK ministers, who are seeking re-election in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Following the completion of seat-sharing talks, the DMK on Friday morning announced its list of 173 candidates for the polls. A closer look at the seats to be contested by the DMK reveal that the Dravidian party has chosen to square off its own candidates against the current AIADMK ministers in all but three constituencies. In those three constituencies, seats have been allocated to its alliance partners, namely Congress in Udumalaipettai and the CPM in Kovilpatti and Dindigul.

This apparently deliberate selection has created a buzz in political circles, as the party’s president MK Stalin had made it clear on the campaign trail that DMK candidates should face-off directly against the ruling party’s ministers. It is also to be noted that the DMK, in the run-up to the assembly elections, conducted its Makkal Grama Sabha meetings in most of the ministers’ constituencies.

At this juncture, the selection of candidates has drawn a mixed response from party cadres in the central districts as AIADMK workers opined that in a few of the contests, the ministers would have a cakewalk as DMK has fielded first-timers. For instance, AIADMK cadres pointed out, the DMK has fielded Jothi Raman, a fresher, against Food Minister R Kamaraj in Nannilam. 

Similarly, in Tiruchy East, DMK has fielded Inigo Irudayaraj, founder of the Christhuva Nallenna Iyakkam, on the rising sun symbol against Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan.
“Our ministers have put in so much groundwork and have worked well during their tenure. The DMK fears defeat at the ministers' constituencies, so they are trying some gimmicks. But this will not work, the AIADMK party and its ministers will secure a massive victory in the election," an AIADMK functionary claimed. 

However, Health and Transport ministers C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabaskar are expected to face a tough contest in Viralimalai and Karur respectively. In Karur, the DMK has fielded former minister Senthil Balaji while in Viralimalai it has fielded local heavyweight Palaniappan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Tamil Nadu elections
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp