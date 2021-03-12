TN woman dies mysteriously within a month after wedding, kin suspect foul play

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The family members and relatives of a 30-year-old woman, who died in mysterious circumstances, refused to accept her body from JIPMER. They alleged it to be a dowry death and agitated in front of the hospital on Friday.

According to police, Padmavathy of Villupuram in Tamil Nadu was married to Ezhumalai of Saram about 28 days ago. On March 10, Ezhumalai rang up Padmavathy's sister and informed her that Padmavathy attempted to kill herself due to frustration and has been admitted to the ICU of JIPMER.

When Padmavathy’s relatives reached JIPMER, they were informed that she was dead. Suspecting foul play, Padmavathy’s relatives agitated. They also alleged that she was beaten to death for dowry.

Padmavathy’s relatives further alleged that the dowry promised at the time of marriage could not be fully given as her father died on the 17th day after her wedding. Padmavathy complained to them that Ezhumali and his family members were harassing her to get the balance dowry amount. In the meantime, unable to bear the harassment, she requested her sisters to take her back home. However, they pacified her and asked her to stay with her husband.

D.Nagar police took Padmavathy's kin to the police station and held talks with them. Meanwhile, an inquest by Executive Magistrate (Tahsildar) is on as she died within seven years of her marriage. After the inquest and post-mortem report is submitted further investigation will be conducted, police said.