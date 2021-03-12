Udhayanidhi Stalin to contest from Chepauk as DMK announces candidates for 173 seats

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin will contest from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, a traditional DMK bastion. He will take on the PMK, the alliance partner of the AIADMK, in the constituency.

Party president MK Stalin, who will be contesting from Kolathur, announced the names of DMK candidates for the 173 constituencies the party will be contesting for the upcoming assembly elections in April.

Elsewhere, Thanga Tamilselvan, who was part of the TTV Dhinakaran faction and later joined the DMK, will take on Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in his Bodinayakanur constituency.

The DMK has fielded Sampath Kumar in Edappadi constituency to face incumbent Chief Minister Edappadi K Palinisamy. The party has fielded Poondi K Kalaivanan from Tiruvarur, a seat former DMK chief M Karunanidhi won twice.

Environmental activist and Jallikattu fame Karthikeya Sivasenapathy will take on Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani.

Senthil Balaji, who shifted loyalties from the AIADMK to the AMMK and finally to the DMK, will take on Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar in Karur. General secretary of the DMK Durai Murugan will contest from Katpadi. P Thiaga Rajan has been renominated from Madurai Central.

Dr Ezhilan has been fielded from Thousand Lights while KP Sankar, younger brother of ex-MLA and ex-fisheries Minister KPP Samy, has been fielded from Thiruvottiyur.

Theatre baron and owner of iDream cinemas Ramamoorthy will take on fisheries Minister D Jayakumar in Royapuram.