HC dismisses Kamal Haasan’s plea to quash FIR for speaking against Nathuram Godse

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by MNM chief Kamal Haasan to quash an FIR registered against him by Aravakurichi police for his remark on Godse in 2019.

Justice R Hemalatha passed the order observing that the petition became infructuous as the government counsel informed that the police already filed a charge sheet in the case before Karur Judicial Magistrate II. Another plea filed by Kamal seeking to quash an FIR registered against him by Thoothukudi police in 2018 was adjourned by the judge to April 8, granting him time to implead CB-CID, who is the investigating authority in the case.

The FIR had been registered against him on charges that a day after the Thoothukudi police firing in May 2018, he and few others gathered before the Thoothukudi government hospital in violation of prohibitory order and raised slogans against the government.