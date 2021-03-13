Sahitya award for writer Imayam’s literary work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sellatha Panam, one of the novels written by renowned writer Imayam, has been chosen for the Sahitya Akademi award for the year 2020. The literary work was published in 2018. Though the title might reminds one about the demonetisation move of the BJP-led Central government, the novel gives a vivid account of moments when money has no value in the lives of people.

Renowned writer Jeyamohan, giving his views on the novel, said: “For the first time, I broke down while reading a novel.” He profusely hailed the work as brilliant piece of contemporary literature. Born in 1964 in Cuddalore district, Imayam’s (pen name of V Annamalai) first novel, Koveru Kazhuthaigal, was critically well-acclaimed and was a matter of discussion in the literary fora. The novel was also translated into Malayalam and English languages.

His second novel, Arumugam, too, was translated in French. Imayam has published many a novels and has a few short story collections to his name. Meanwhile, Mara Naai, a collection of poems by writer Shakthi, was chosen for the Yuva Puraskar award of Sahitya Akademi for 2020.

Poem collection chosen for Yuva Puraskar

Mara Naai, a collection of poems by writer Shakthi, was chosen for the Yuva Puraskar award of Sahitya Akademi for 2020