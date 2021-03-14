STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP cadre shell shocked as DMK MLA joins party in morning, gets Madurai North seat within hours

Published: 14th March 2021 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

TN BJP President L Murugan welcomes DMK MLA (third from Left) Dr. saravanan, who was denied ticket to contest in the forth coming Assembly elections. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: The incumbent DMK MLA of Thiruparankundram constituency, P Saravanan, who joined the BJP on Sunday morning was announced as the party candidate in the afternoon. 

The BJP high command announced that Saravanan will be contesting from Madurai North constituency.

Meanwhile, the cadres of BJP protested against the candidature of Saravanan stating that the constituency should not be allotted to him. 

A senior district functionary, on the request of anonymity, said, "It is very disappointing that the party leadership have neglected the long-time workers and have asked us to pave way for newcomers."

Another BJP functionary questioned that how will the cadre work for the election on the ground when a newcomer is given a seat within few hours of joining the party by influencing the state leaders.

"Saravanan was a DMK MLA till yesterday, how will the cadre of AIADMK, who is the prime ally in the coalition will work for his victory?" 

Earlier in the day, P Saravanan had joined the party in the presence of state president L Murugan in Chennai. 

Saravanan, who won the Tirupparankundram bypolls, was denied a ticket to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls by DMK.

The constituency was allocated to CPM where SK Ponnuthai is to contest against AIADMK's incumbent MLA VV Rajan Chellappa.

Over five years ago when Saravanan was the Madurai Rural Unit Secretary of MDMK, on a similar occasion he joined DMK as he was denied the ticket to contest the polls by MDMK. 

After joining the BJP Saravanan told the media, "I came out of DMK because I could not tolerate the silent tortures given by district secretaries. They made sure I was not given a ticket by saying the party heads that CPM has a strong hold in Tirupparankundram, while they never sought for the constituency. Even today, the people of constituency are sure to make me win and are asking me to contest independently. I did not come to politics to earn money but I see it only as an extended service. As there was a hindrance to it, I came out of it." He further added that he did not join BJP to earn a ticket to contest in the upcoming polls.


 

TAGS
P Sarvanan DMK MLA from Thiruparankundram BJP cadres Madurai North seat
Comments

