Congress cadre don’t wait for candidate list to begin protests

CHENNAI: While bickering and protests erupted in parties after lists of candidates were released, in Congress the cadre apparently couldn’t wait till their party brought out the list. Party headquarters Sathyamoorthi Bhavan on Saturday saw an array of protests over the candidate selection.

A group of cadre led by Aarani MP K Vishnu Prasath protested at the headquarters demanding party tickets to only loyal workers. They alleged that the party was planning to provide poll tickets to ‘anti-party’ functionaries. Soon, another group of cadre staged another protest at the spot to condemn Prasath. The second group charged Prasath of marring the party’s credibility.

Upon information, TNCC president KS Alagiri held talks with both groups and placated them. However, the uproar spilled onto social media. Congress MPs Jothimani and Manickam Tagore posted a series of tweets condemning some party leaders for trying to sell party tickets to certain rich persons instead of giving it to loyal cadre.

