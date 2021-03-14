STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Failed promises and battered roads, major concerns of Arakkonam people

The people of Arakkonam constituency have witnessed improvements in education, healthcare and transportation, but long for better infrastructure, like roads and bridges.

Arakkonam bus stand

By Express News Service

RANIPET: The people of Arakkonam constituency have witnessed improvements in education, healthcare and transportation, but long for better infrastructure, like roads and bridges. For long, they have sought a rail over bridge connecting the north and western sides of the Arakkonam railway station, and a bypass road connecting the city to the Kancheepuram-Tiruttani highway.

“Late chief minister J Jayalalithaa made an announcement regarding the rail over bridge, but nothing materialised,” said Naina Masilamani, a social activist. Arakkonam remains the gateway to Chennai, and has a large floating population. Motorists complain that the roads are nothing short of a nightmare. “They were dug up in several parts of Arakkonam municipality to install the underground sewerage system.

But though the work was completed, the roads weren’t relaid,” a local resident rued, adding that the village roads are in a pathetic condition in many places. In the past elections, the constituency has been sending either of the Dravidian majors to the State Assembly. 

AIADMK’s sitting MLA S Ravi, who is also the party’s Ranipet district secretary, is seeking the mandate for the third consecutive election. He defeated the DMK and VCK candidates in the last two Assembly polls. Ravi said he was instrumental in introducing several development schemes and improving facilities in the constituency. “Because of my efforts, a government arts and science college was set up,” he stated.

The Rs 110 crore underground sewerage system, Combined Cauvery Drinking Water Scheme, a power substation, and infrastructure projects for government buildings are some of the schemes introduced. Six over bridges, and veterinary dispensaries, nine Amma mini clinics and upgradation of 11 high schools to higher secondary schools were also cited as his achievements.

Electorate

Men 1,10,327
Women 1,16,167
Transpersons 17 
Total 2,26,511

Results of past elections

Year  Winner   Party        Votes      Runner up     Party Votes
2016  S Ravi  AIADMK  68,176   N Rajkumar   DMK 64, 015
2011  S Ravi  AIADMK 79,409   S Sellapandian VCK 53, 172

