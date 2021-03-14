STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu elections: DMDK seals the deal with AMMK, gets 60 assembly seats

DMDK has announced that its treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant will contest from the Vriddhachalam assembly constituency which first sent her husband Vijayakant to the assembly.

Published: 14th March 2021 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Vijayakanth_Premalatha

DMDK treasurer Premalatha with husband and party chief Vijayakanth. (Photo | File/ EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after it dramatically exited the AIADMK-led alliance, Vijayakant's DMDK on Sunday inked a poll pact with the AMMK, a party formed with the ostensible goal of reclaiming the AIAMDK, to contest in 60 constituencies across the State, including 23 reserved seats. The party has announced that its treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant will contest from the Vriddhachalam assembly constituency which first sent her husband Vijayakant, the party's founder to Assembly in 2006. This is the second consecutive Assembly election in which the DMDK is contesting as part of a 'third' front.

The DMDK, which had vowed revenge on the ruling party over the “disrespect” shown to it, quickly backed away from its claim of contesting all 234 constituencies alone and tried to form an alliance with the DMK. After talks with the principal opposition party failed, it managed to finalise a deal with TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK. The AMMK, which had already released three  lists of candidates, reworked its formula to accommodate the DMDK. 

Some of the seats allocated to the DMDK include Tindivanam, the hometown of PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and Vriddhachalam, which first sent Vijayakant to the Assembly in 2006. The party announced that it is fielding former MLAs P Parthasarathy from Virugambakkam, D Muruegsan from Pallavaram, P Sivakozhundhu from Panrutti, L Venkatesan from Thirukoyilur, Azhagapuram R Mohanraj from Salem (west) and S Senthilkumar for Thiruverambur. 

According to insiders, initially the party's district secretaries were amenable with going it alone or in alliance with the DMK. However, after talks with the DMK fell through, the party faced difficulties in finding enough candidates to field in 234 constituencies. “Most of those who had sought a party ticket, except district secretaries, backtracked after learning the party would contest alone. Faced with limited options and time, we decided to go with the AMMK,” a State-level functionary explained. “Besides, the DMDK and the AMMK have the same goal of unseating the AIADMK,” he added.

Talks with the AMMK became prolonged as the DMDK was keen to accommodate all of its district secretaries with tickets. “Till Saturday night, the AMMK offered only 41 seats. Since our leadership wants to accommodate all the district secretaries, we demanded at least 75 seats. Finally, we agreed on 60 seats,” a district secretary explained, adding that the party wanted to prove its strength and “teach the AIADMK a lesson for underestimating” its strength. 

Nearly a third of the seats allocated to the party are located in the northern and north-western districts, the so-called Vanniyar caste belt, in which the PMK enjoys strong community support. “Our leader Vijayakant floated the party because of the atrocities committed by PMK cadres against his fan clubs in the northern districts. We sought seats in those districts to regain our legacy as an anti-PMK party,” another leader claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMDK AMMK Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu polls DMDK AMMK alliance
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp