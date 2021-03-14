STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN Assembly elections: Congress candidates announced

Congress Flag

Congress flag used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

Following a a bitter party fight that played out in public, the Congress high command on Saturday night released a list of candidates for 21 of the 25 seats the party was allotted in the DMK-led alliance.

Deceased MP Vasantha Kumar’s son Vijay Vasanth has received party ticket for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha bypoll.

Some of the Assembly election candidates, who are sons of Congress leaders, include Thirumagan Evera (son of EVKS Elangovan), ST Ramachandran (son of Su Thirunavukkarasar), K Mohan Kumaramangalam (son of Rengarajan Kumaramangalam), Urvasi S Amirtharaj (son of Urvasi Selvaraj) and KM Karumanickam (son of KR Ramasamy).

