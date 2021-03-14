Why choose criminals when you have righteous people, asks Kamal Haasan

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: “Why should people vote for criminals when they can choose professionals who have proven themselves in their respective fields?” In an exclusive interaction with Express, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan says that honest and righteous politics is his poll plank.

“I am using the word criminals... People may say it’s a personal attack, but it’s not. It’s a legal statement as 33 per cent of sitting MLAs have pending criminal cases against them,” he says. “That is the reason why they should choose us, honest, earnest and righteous Indians...

We are keen to do something for the people. Those with me, and I myself, are not in politics for the money. Politics is not our profession. Our candidates are successful in life and earning well-enough. They are not criminals and that’s why you should choose them,” he says, while dismissing analysts’ predictions that his party’s fortunes could be akin to that of the People’s Welfare Front of 2016.

“Analysts always hark back to history, probably because they cannot guess what might happen in future,” he says responding to those comments. “All analysts can hope for, is that they are right in their predictions. But, that is just a hope. We have bigger hopes for people of Tamil Nadu. We will make it happen. History need not repeat itself if people are careful not to let it happen,” says Kamal.