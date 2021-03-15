Attempted attack on MNM chief Kamal Haasan's car near Kancheepuram, police deny claim

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Makkal Needhi Maiam has alleged that an unidentified person attempted to damage a car in which the party's chief, Kamal Haasan, was travelling on Gandhi Road in Kancheepuram district on Sunday night.

A senior police officer, who said no FIR had been filed yet, said there was no damage to the car. The officer said that a person had attempted to stop the car to have a conversation with Haasan.

In a post on Twitter at 11.14 pm, the party's general secretary AG Mourya claimed that the person who attempted to break the glass of Kamal's car in Kancheepuram was handed over to the police. Hinting at a planned attack, Mourya said the party would not fear such tactics and that Kamal would speak in Coimbatore on Monday.

According to sources, the incident occurred after the actor-cum-politician completed a public meeting conducted to introduce the party's candidate for the Kancheepuram constituency, SKP Gopinath. Police sources said that the party's representatives reached the Vishnukanchi police station to file a complaint at around 11pm.