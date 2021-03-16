STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Confusion prevails as BJP, Congress yet to finalise list of candidates in Puducherry

The delay in finalising its own candidates in Puducherry is because the party has two to three 'good' options for several constituencies, said sources in the BJP

Published: 16th March 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy held video conferences with the party leadership to finalise the list of contestants (File photo | EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Confusion prevails as the BJP and Congress are yet to finalise their candidates in the Union territory although just three days remain for the filing of nominations to close.

BJP's political in charge Nirmal Kumar Surana on Tuesday flew down to Karaikal and held a meeting to select candidates for two constituencies that the party is contesting in Karaikal region. Sources in the BJP said that the party is contesting Neravy-TR Pattinam and Thirunallar, while Nedungadu (SC) and Karaikal (North) are being contested by ally NR Congress and Karaikal (South) by AIADMK.

The BJP has shortlisted VMCS Manoharan, the son of former Speaker V M C Sivakumar, for Neravy-TR Pattinam and G S Vasudevan, a fresh entrant, for Thirunallar. The delay in finalising its own candidates in Puducherry is because the party has two to three ‘good’ options for several constituencies, said sources in the BJP.

Moreover, the number of seats that the BJP and AIADMK would contest is yet to be finalised as the tussle over Nellithope constituency is yet to be settled. However, with time running out, the finalisation could be made by Wednesday.

The Congress decision on seats is also well delayed this time. Though the DMK announced its candidates immediately after finalisation, the Congress is taking its own time. The party leaders are facing brickbats from partymen after conceding 13 seats to the DMK, keeping 15 for itself as against 21 it contested in 2016 and are pacifying the cadres before proceeding.

There is also a dearth of candidates as several leaders have ditched the party in the 11th hour, leaving it with no time for revival. However, welfare minister M Kandasamy and some sitting MLAs have filed nominations after getting a green signal from the party. Party president A V Subramanian is likely to contest from Karaikal North, as per the posters that have come up in the constituency.

Former Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy held video conferences with the party leadership to finalise the list of contestants on Tuesday. The full list is likely to be known on Wednesday.

