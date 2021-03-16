Gandhian’s kin hail AIADMK assurance

Antony Fernando By

NAGAPATTINAM: Vedaranyam Salt Satyagraha March's architect Sardar Vedaratnam Pillai's family and other Gandhians have welcomed the AIADMK's announcement of building a memorial for the freedom fighter.

The ruling party, in its election manifesto, said it would build a 'manimandapam' with a life-size idol of Pillai.

Welcoming the assurance, A Vedarathinam (71), salt producer and eldest grandson of Vedaratnam, said, "We had been requesting it for a while. We would like whichever party that comes to power to fulfil it much ahead of the event's centenary in 2030."

C Rajagopalachari led a movement of about 150 volunteers for 240 km to break the British Raj Salt Law as part of Civil Disobedience Movement. The march, coordinated by Vedaratnam, started in Trichinopoly (Tiruchirappalli) on April 13, 1930, and ended in Agasthiyampalli near Vedaranyam (Integrated Thanjavur district) on April 30, 1930.

'Sardar' Vedaratnam Pillai, born in Vedaranyam on February 25, 1897, was also a philanthropist, educationalist, social activist and three-time MLA. He passed away on August 24, 1961. Three busts and an arch were set up in his memory in Vedaranyam. "It would only be fitting if our grandfather's memorial is set up in his native place. It would add historical significance and will stand as a notable landmark," said A Kediliappan (65), another grandson and Gandhian.

To date, a committee of Gandhians and surviving freedom fighters re-enact the salt march every year. D Sakthi Selvaganapathi (64), a Gandhian from Alivalam in Tiruvarur district, said, " I have marched 25 times. Setting up such landmarks will add to our recognition. Whoever forms the government has to fulfil it."