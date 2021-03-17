Congress promises to scrap NEET

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Assuring to scrap the NEET and increase reservation for government school students in medical admissions to 10 per cent from existing 7.5 per cent, the Congress State unit released its poll manifesto on Tuesday.

Other promises in the document include, making sure the Cauvery Water Management Board functions as an independent body, despite objections from Karnataka, new scheme to provide jobs to the unemployed, and five years of tax free concession for new entrepreneurs.

TNCC president KS Alagiri met reporters, and responding to questions on cadre protests, he said, “We were allocated only 25 seats, and 2,500 members had submitted applications. It is only natural for those who didn’t get tickets to feel upset.”

More candidates

Congress on Tuesday declared candidates for four more seats. Party leader Mukul Wasnik named S Vijayadharani for Vilavancode, JMH Hassan for Velachery, Rajkumar for Mayildaduthurai and JG Prince for Colachel.