Give AMMK a chance, urges TTV Dhinakaran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Launching his election campaign from Tiruvotriyur in Chennai on Tuesday, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran claimed that both the Dravidian majors had failed to keep their promises. “MGR and Amma prevented the DMK from coming to power.

But now, the present AIADMK leaders are getting ready to give the power to DMK,” he said. Appealing to the people to give his party a chance, he said, “The AMMK has not made promises like washing machines, etc. to the voters. We have given only feasible promises.”