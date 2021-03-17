STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Indian Lovers Party to Appaamma Kazhagam: It’s literally party-time in Tamil Nadu

It’s normal for new political parties to spring up ahead of elections.  But what’s interesting is that people entering politics are picking names of parties that are not new.

Published: 17th March 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

MLC polls, voting, election

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s normal for new political parties to spring up ahead of elections.  But what’s interesting is that people entering politics are picking names of parties that are not new.

For instance, Ra Arjunamurthy, who was earlier chief coordinator of actor Rajinikanth’s to-be-launched party, recently floated a new party - India Makkal Munnetra Katchi. You probably hadn’t heard the name before, but the party was registered in 2019, with its headquarters in Erode.

“It was registered by someone else, and I made myself a part of it, in accordance with the Election Commission’s (EC) norms,” Arjunamurthy said. More than 100 registered parties that haven’t contested elections, have apparently offered their names to newcomers.

Besides, a few obscure parties that were registered a few years ago, have recently entered the limelight.

The 2016 Assembly election had 88 parties in the fray, and till April 2019, as many as 247 registered parties were not yet recognised by the EC. 

Sources from the poll panel opined that it’s too easy to register a party.

“An applicant needs to deposit `10,000, and show that they have 100 members’ support, and other relevant documents. They should submit the party’s by-laws, including the procedure to change the party chief. So, it’s not illegal for someone to launch a party registered by someone else,” they said.

A few months ago, it was rumoured that Rajinikanth would launch a party called ‘Makkal Sevai Katchi’, which was already registered with the EC.

The party was also allotted the auto-rickshaw symbol. After the actor said he wouldn’t enter politics, the party gave up the auto-rickshaw symbol.

Sagayam’s no party show

Similarly, retired IAS officer Sagayam didn’t launch a political party, as some speculated. However, he said he would campaign for 36 candidates fielded by Tamil Nadu Ilainger Katchi (TNIK) and Valamaana Thamizhagam Katchi. 

Both parties gained prominence only recently, but were registered well ahead of April 2019.

“We contested the 2019 Lok Sabha and urban local body elections unsuccessfully. We expect more votes this time, with Sagayam’s support,” said TNIK media coordinator VR Lokesh.

Colourful party names

A few registered parties’ names are Appaamma Makkal Kazhagam, All Pensioners Party, Indian Lovers Party, Ulaga Makkal Katchi, Indian Victory Party, New Life People’s Party, Patriot, Super Nation Party, Tamil Telugu National Party and Super Stars Makkal Kalagam. EC norms mandate that newly-registered parties contest elections within five years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu polls Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2021 India Makkal Munnetra Katchi Appaamma Makkal Kazhagam All Pensioners Party
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp