Indian Lovers Party to Appaamma Kazhagam: It’s literally party-time in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: It’s normal for new political parties to spring up ahead of elections. But what’s interesting is that people entering politics are picking names of parties that are not new.

For instance, Ra Arjunamurthy, who was earlier chief coordinator of actor Rajinikanth’s to-be-launched party, recently floated a new party - India Makkal Munnetra Katchi. You probably hadn’t heard the name before, but the party was registered in 2019, with its headquarters in Erode.

“It was registered by someone else, and I made myself a part of it, in accordance with the Election Commission’s (EC) norms,” Arjunamurthy said. More than 100 registered parties that haven’t contested elections, have apparently offered their names to newcomers.

Besides, a few obscure parties that were registered a few years ago, have recently entered the limelight.

The 2016 Assembly election had 88 parties in the fray, and till April 2019, as many as 247 registered parties were not yet recognised by the EC.

Sources from the poll panel opined that it’s too easy to register a party.

“An applicant needs to deposit `10,000, and show that they have 100 members’ support, and other relevant documents. They should submit the party’s by-laws, including the procedure to change the party chief. So, it’s not illegal for someone to launch a party registered by someone else,” they said.

A few months ago, it was rumoured that Rajinikanth would launch a party called ‘Makkal Sevai Katchi’, which was already registered with the EC.

The party was also allotted the auto-rickshaw symbol. After the actor said he wouldn’t enter politics, the party gave up the auto-rickshaw symbol.

Sagayam’s no party show

Similarly, retired IAS officer Sagayam didn’t launch a political party, as some speculated. However, he said he would campaign for 36 candidates fielded by Tamil Nadu Ilainger Katchi (TNIK) and Valamaana Thamizhagam Katchi.

Both parties gained prominence only recently, but were registered well ahead of April 2019.

“We contested the 2019 Lok Sabha and urban local body elections unsuccessfully. We expect more votes this time, with Sagayam’s support,” said TNIK media coordinator VR Lokesh.

Colourful party names

A few registered parties’ names are Appaamma Makkal Kazhagam, All Pensioners Party, Indian Lovers Party, Ulaga Makkal Katchi, Indian Victory Party, New Life People’s Party, Patriot, Super Nation Party, Tamil Telugu National Party and Super Stars Makkal Kalagam. EC norms mandate that newly-registered parties contest elections within five years.