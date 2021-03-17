Kaduvetti Guru’s wife is IJK candidate for Jayankondam

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Former Vanniyar Sangam State president Kaduvetti J Guru’s wife Swarnalatha is contesting from Jayankondam on an India Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) ticket. Ever since Guru died of ill health in 2018, his family has been criticising PMK on various accounts. Meanwhile, Guru’s son Kanalarasan began Maveeran Manjal Padai, and said that his outfit would campaign for the DMK.

When police arrested Kanalarasan for violating lockdown norms, Swarnalatha blamed PMK founder S Ramadoss for the confusions in the family and the arrest. Frustrated over not receiving support from any party over the issue, the family decided to field Swarnalatha as an independent candidate. In this backdrop, IJK leader Ravi Pachamuthu said that IJK and Maveeran Manjal Padai had allied and Swarnalatha would be their Jayankondam candidate.