Narayanasamy opts out of race to Puducherry House? 

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The contours of alliances have not been finalised yet, but almost all parties contesting in Puducherry have gone ahead with announcing their candidates, as there’s just three more days left for nominations to be filed.

In an interesting development, former Chief Minister and Congress heavyweight V Narayanasamy seems to have opted out of the race. His name did not figure in the list of 14 candidates announced late on Tuesday. On the other side, it was announced that the BJP would contest nine seats and AIADMK five seats in the NDA alliance as 16 seats have already been allotted to NR Congress.