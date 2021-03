Shobana Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The DMK does not recognise the work of cadre who work for people’s welfare, BJP’s co-incharge for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls and Union Minister of State VK Singh said on why his party fielded former DMK MLA P Saravanan in Madurai North.

Addressing mediapersons at a hotel in Madurai on Tuesday, Singh said, “Saravanan joined us as we recognised his works. The AIADMK-BJP alliance will surely win in the upcoming Assembly polls on April 6.