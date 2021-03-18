Let all CM candidates meet for a debate, says Seeman

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: “Ask each of your chief ministerial candidate what he would do if he wins the election. Let mediapersons anchor such an event and let each candidate be allowed to speak for 20 minutes. People can then vote for the one who speaks right,” Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman has said.

Campaigning for his party candidate A Kavitha at the Old Bus Stand in Sirkazhi on Wednesday, Seeman said, “Let a debate between MK Stalin, Edappadi K Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan, TTV Dhinakaran and me be held similar to how it is done in the United States. People will then understand who speaks right and whom to vote for.”

Seeman also criticised the long gap between the polling day and counting day. “Even the United States declares results of Presidential elections the next day. Students, who are writing NEET, are asked to hand over their apparel and accessories, including their nose studs, to prevent malpractices. How can we believe that EVMs will not be tampered,” he wondered.

While campaigning for Poompuhar candidate P Kaliammal on Market Street in Tharangambadi, Seeman asked to compare the seats allotted by his party for women with the Dravidian majors. “Our policy is men and women are equal. Our policy is not for votes, but the country. We have given 117 seats for women, against DMK’s 12 and AIADMK’s 14,” he said.

“If elected Chief Minister, I will form a force called ‘Neithal Padai’ to protect our fishermen. If Sri Lankans touch our fishermen, I will resign the next day. I will also create special constituencies where fishermen alone can contest,” he added. He also spoke at Abirami Amman Thidal in Nagapattinam, seeking support for his party candidates in Nagapattinam, Kilvelur and Vedaranyam.

“There are over two crore ration cards in TN. A washing machine costs Rs 15,000. Our State government is in debt. Both the DMK and the AIADMK have promised assistance for home-makers. How will they be able to mobilise funds to fulfil these promises,” Seeman asked.