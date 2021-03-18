Sasikala’s blessings will ensure victory for our alliance: TTV

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AMMK’s aim is to prevent the AIADMK and DMK from forming a government in the State, party general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters after meeting DMDK president Vijayakant at the latter’s party office in Koyembedu, Dhinakaran said, “Both Dravidian majors are cheating people by listing impossible promises in their manifestos. We have VK Sasikala’s blessings and that will ensure our alliance’s victory.”