Tamil Nadu reports 989 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths as active cases cross 6,000 mark

Meanwhile, two more people tested positive for the UK coronavirus variant. With this, the number of people testing positive for the UK variant increased to 15.

Published: 18th March 2021 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan, inspecting the new Covid ward at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday | R Satish Babu

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported over 900 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The number of active cases also crossed the 6,000 mark.

The state reported 989 cases and nine deaths taking the tally to 8,63,363 and toll to 12,573.

Chennai reported 394 cases and three deaths. After 247 people were discharged, the city had 2,394 active cases. Among Chennai's neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu reported 86 cases, Kancheepuram 40 and Tiruvallur 71.

Four passengers, two from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Jharkhand and Karnataka, were among the people who tested positive on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two more people tested positive for the UK coronavirus variant. With this, the number of people testing positive for the UK variant increased to 15.

The state tested 72,025 samples and 71,835 persons on the day. After 569 people were discharged, the state had 6,222 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, all the deceased had comorbid conditions.

