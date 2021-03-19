STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK worried over split of anti-incumbency votes

A state-level functionary of the DMK told Express, “This election is going to witness a three-cornered contest and other candidates who are expected to get the anti-incumbency votes.

Published: 19th March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has deployed party seniors across the State as zonal in-charge and Assembly constituency in-charge to carry out micro-management in the poll campaign to prevent splitting of anti-incumbency votes to other fronts. In order to carry out micro-level management during the election works, sort out the issues that erupted between cadre on the ground, coordinate between leaders and cadre of alliance partners and drive the cadre towards victory, the DMK leadership has appointed five well-known influential leaders in the capacity of zonal in-charge in the State.

The zonal in-charges are Kanimozhi Karunanidhi for south zone, Rajya Sabha MP P Shanmugam for central zone, former Union ministers S Jegathratchagan for north zone, Dhayanidhi Maran for west zone and A Raja for Chennai, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts. Besides, the party has appointed party seniors and former ministers in the capacity as in-charge of Assembly constituencies. Former minister M Thennavan for Manamadurai, Pongalur Palanisamy for Tirupur (South) and Palladam Assembly constituency, and sitting and former MPs and MLAs for various Assembly constituencies have been appointed.

A state-level functionary of the DMK told Express, “This election is going to witness a three-cornered contest and other candidates who are expected to get the anti-incumbency votes. The split of votes would ultimately affect the prospects of the DMK.”  He pointed out that in the 2006 Assembly elections, the DMK-led alliance lost nearly 25 Assembly constituencies due to new entrant DMDK, and in the 2011 assembly elections, the alliance failed to cross the victory line in more than 20 Assembly seats for want of just about 2,000 votes in each of them. 

And the DMK failed to form the government after the last Assembly elections for want of just 1.1 per cent votes as the third front played spoilsport. Another functionary from DMK advocates wing told Express, “The party has appointed a team of advocates to every Assembly constituency to execute the legal battle immediately at ground zero.

For which, the party has appointed at least 25 advocates for all the Assembly constituencies and a war room has also been established at district party unit offices to address the grievances related to poll works.” By deploying the senior leaders and hundreds of functionaries across the State with the sole aim of ensuring electoral victory, the DMK is more battle-ready day by day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-incumbency DMK Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp