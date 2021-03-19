STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin promises to develop govt hospitals in Pudukkottai

Addressing a campaign meet here, Stalin said that adequate job opportunities will be created and all government hospitals will be developed. 

Published: 19th March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 05:00 AM

MK Stalin campaigning at Thirupattur in Sivaganga district on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI/CHENNAI/SIVAGANGA: Recalling that Pudukkottai district was created when M Karunanidhi was the CM, DMK chief MK Stalin promised several projects for the district on Thursday. Addressing a campaign meet here, Stalin said that adequate job opportunities will be created and all government hospitals will be developed. 

Upon seeing that most people in the meeting were not wearing masks, Stalin said, “There are concerns of a second wave of Covid. I request everyone to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Also try to take the vaccine. I have also taken the first dose and I’m fine.”

‘List out achievements’
Earlier in the day, during a campaign meeting at Gummidipoondi, Stalin challenged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to list out all achievements of his government. “I will also come and list out the previous DMK governments’ achievements. Let the people listen to both of us decide who is telling the truth,” he said.

“Karunanidhi provided free electricity to farmers and weavers, welfare board for the physically challenged and transpersons, Anna Marumalarchi Thittam and Namakku Naame Thittam to develop infrastructure in villages, 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies, women self-help groups and other measures. Can Palaniswami list out his achievements like this?” he asked.

Karaikudi municipality
Campaigning for DMK candidates in Thirupattur, Stalin promised to convert the Karaikudi municipality into a corporation, if voted to power. Hitting back at Palaniswami’s statement that God would punish Stalin, he said that God would punish Palaniswami for his sins like failing to bring out the reason behind Jayalaithaa’s death, Sathankulam and Sterlite shootings, Pollachi case, Kodanad murders, suicide cases over NEET and also for cheating Sasikala.  

Stalin assured that the 3 lakh vacancies in government departments would be filled immediately and 2 lakh new employment would be created for the people once DMK comes to power. Stalin canvassed vote for DMK candidates Tamilirasi of Manamadurai constituency, Periyakaruppan of Thirupattur constituency and also for alliance party candidates of INC S Mangudi of Karaikudi constituency and CPI Gunasekaran of Sivaganga constituency.

