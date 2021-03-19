Thanjavur: More than three students test positive for COVID-19 in each of six schools inspected

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Over three students have tested positive for coronavirus after a COVID-19 cluster was found in six schools in Ammapettai recently in Thanjavur district, Collector Collector M Govinda Rao said on Thursday.

After inspecting the sample collection carried out at an aided higher secondary school in Kumbakonam, the Collector told reporters that in Ammapettai school where the cluster was found, a total of 58 students have tested positive. As many as 11 contacts of these students, including the parents, were found to be infected.

Following this cluster, all the schools in the districts are being monitored, the Collector said.

In the school being inspected at Kumbakonam, Rao said, of the 100 tests conducted so far, one teacher and seven students were tested positive. The tests for the remaining 1,200 students will be carried out in the next two days.

The school is being closed for a week.

The Collector further informed that the schools that are not adopting the Standard Operating Procedure for Covid-19 are being fined.