We believe in the system, because we strengthened it: Vijayabaskar

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Following the year of pandemic, Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar is seeking mandate for the third time from Viralimalai segment. The minister had been juggling party work and healthcare priorities of the State for the past several months. He had been making his presence felt in government hospitals, amid Covid patients and vaccination drives, till elections were announced. On Thursday, Express caught up with Vijayabaskar during his campaign trail in Illupur. Here are excerpts of the interview:

Covid cases are rising again. What are the steps being taken by the State?

Tamil Nadu has effectively contained Covid so far. There is a slight increase everywhere in the country and in other States too. The Chief Secretary has taken necessary steps and given instructions to Collectors to act accordingly. This is the right time to take the vaccine. There is a clarion call given to everyone over 45 to go ahead and take the vaccine. The PM, CM, and myself have taken it. We have to wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing. These three steps must be followed compulsorily. I hope we will be able to control the increase with the cooperation of the public. At this juncture, we appeal to the public for their participation.

We are seeing clusters being formed in schools and colleges in Thanjavur and Tiruchy. What steps are being taken to ensure it is not repeated in other districts?

There are small clusters formed, We have been monitoring it. People are in relaxed mode... nobody is wearing masks. District administration and chief secretary have given announcements to wear masks, or be fined.

You’ve faced a lot of challenges as a health minister in the past term, especially in the past year. The Opposition criticized the way you handled Covid. What do you think are your biggest achievements?

Compared to other countries and neighbouring States, we controlled Covid very well in Tamil Nadu. We have equipped health centres and Covid care centres, multi-super specialty hospitals, exclusive Covid care centers, post-Covid follow up clinics and vaccine centres. We believe in the system, because we strengthened the system.

This is the third time that you are contesting from Viralimalai. Do you think anti-incumbency will be at play? What do you think you delivered for your constituency?

In the past 10 years, I concentrated on basic amenities first. We have given a Combined Cauvery drinking water scheme in all the villages and it has started functioning. There are small issues that we will iron out. First time in the country, Chief Minister has inaugurated a river linking project, the Cauver-Vaigai-Gundar river interlinking project. This is the 100-year dream project for the people of Pudukkottai.

We started the new government medical college and have started work on the government dental college in Pudukkottai. We have given all the basic amenities. I hope that people remember the schemes and work that we have done. I hope that people have confidence in Vijayabaskar and give me a thumping victory.

People of Viralimalai say that there is a need for industrial development, and jobs. What steps have you taken for that?

We realize that we need to provide Job opportunities for the poorest of the poor. Already, we have signed a memorandum with ITC and have provided jobs to over 3000 local people in Viralimalai. We have lined up three more memoranda, to give more jobs.