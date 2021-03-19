Will scrap Kattupalli port expansion project, says OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Assuring that the AIADMK government will never implement any project that would affect the State, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday announced that the contentious Kattupalli Port expansion project proposed by Adani Ports in Ennore will be scrapped permanently.

While campaigning for AIADMK candidate Siruniyam P Balaraman in Ponneri constituency, Panneerselvam said, “We have heeded to requests from this constituency, especially from the fisherfolk, and decided to scrap the port expansion project once and for all. Balaraman has done so much for you and I am sure that he will win by a margin of one lakh votes.”

Earlier, launching his campaign for the Assembly elections at Tiruvottiyur for AIADMK candidates V Moorthy and K Kuppan for Madhavaram and Tiruvottiyur constituencies respectively, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “So far 6.5 lakh concrete houses have been provided to the poor. More houses will be built by our government. ‘Vision 2023’ devised by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is being implemented aiming at Tamil Nadu’s overall development.”

“During the DMK regime, the State was plagued by power cuts, law and order issues, land grabbing, etc. Within a year after coming to power in 2011, Jayalalithaa turned Tamil Nadu into a power-surplus State.”

“We have fulfilled all promises from past elections. Likewise, our latest assurances, including washing machines, Rs 1,500 for women family heads, six gas cylinders, etc, will also see the light of day,” he added.