STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will scrap Kattupalli port expansion project, says OPS

“During the DMK regime, the State was plagued by power cuts, law and order issues, land grabbing, etc.

Published: 19th March 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam during an election campaign at Tiruvottiyur in Chennai on Thursday | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Assuring that the AIADMK government will never implement any project that would affect the State, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday announced that the contentious Kattupalli Port expansion project proposed by Adani Ports in Ennore will be scrapped permanently.

While campaigning for AIADMK candidate Siruniyam P Balaraman in Ponneri constituency, Panneerselvam said, “We have heeded to requests from this constituency, especially from the fisherfolk, and decided to scrap the port expansion project once and for all. Balaraman has done so much for you and I am sure that he will win by a margin of one lakh votes.”

Earlier, launching his campaign for the Assembly elections at Tiruvottiyur for AIADMK candidates V Moorthy and K Kuppan for Madhavaram and Tiruvottiyur constituencies respectively, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “So far 6.5 lakh concrete houses have been provided to the poor. More houses will be built by our government. ‘Vision 2023’ devised by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is being implemented aiming at Tamil Nadu’s overall development.”

“During the DMK regime, the State was plagued by power cuts, law and order issues, land grabbing, etc. Within a year after coming to power in 2011, Jayalalithaa turned Tamil Nadu into a power-surplus State.”
“We have fulfilled all promises from past elections. Likewise, our latest assurances, including washing machines, Rs 1,500 for women family heads, six gas cylinders, etc, will also see the light of day,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kattupalli O Panneerselvam AIADMK Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp