BJP accuses Congress-DMK government of betraying mandate, leaving Puducherry in ruins

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar and state general secretary Embalam R Selvam said the trust and faith reposed by the people were repaid by incompetence, misrule and misgovernance

Published: 20th March 2021 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The BJP on Saturday accused the Congress-DMK government of betraying the mandate given to them in 2016 by failing to fulfil the promises made to the electorate and leaving Puducherry in ruins.

Releasing a chargesheet against the V Narayanasamy-led Congress-DMK government, the party’s MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar and state general secretary Embalam R Selvam said the trust and faith reposed by the people were repaid by incompetence, misrule and misgovernance.

Stating that the government failed to fulfil 90 percent of the poll promises given to the people, they said that a long list of failures associated with this incompetent, insensitive and ineffective government showcases how it made a mockery of the mandate handed over by the people of Puducherry and pulled back development. Out of 72 promises in the manifesto, 52 have not been kept, they said.

Stating that the Congress-DMK government ignored welfare and development measures, they said that the Congress promised 30 kg of free rice and five kg of wheat for ration card holders, which was never fulfilled. Several textile mills and other institutions were closed leading to unemployment, they said, alleging that Narayanasamy 'cheated' the youths with the promise of one job in every household. Though they promised reduction of power tariff, they enhanced it, as well as property tax and water tariff and levied charges for garbage collection, they charged.

The government promised 50 percent government quota seats in medical and engineering colleges but failed to provide it and allegedly there were irregularities in admission.  

The Special Component Funds meant for the SC community was not utilized properly and thus 'cheated' them, they said, adding that the Congress government closed down all ration shops depriving many employees of their income. The fishermen of the UT were also cheated and the government failed to bring in new industrial units here, as well as lay and repair roads, they charged.

Even the central schemes have not been implemented effectively, they said, adding that the Rs 15,000 crores of central grants in five years have not reached the people.

Since local body elections were not held here, the central funds could not be obtained, thus depriving the rural people of their development.

The Congress–DMK government alone is responsible for the non-development of the Union territory, they said, adding that Narayanasamy was running away from facing polls.

