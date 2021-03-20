BJP has waged vendetta against Tamils: Udhayanidhi

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The BJP government at the Centre is inconveniencing people in Tamil Nadu because of the NDA’s failure to secure Lok Sabha seats from here, DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged, while campaigning in Dharmapuri on Friday. Reforms like the NEP and NEET are their way to undermine Tamil Nadu’s development, he added.

Speaking in Palacode, at one of the eight meetings in Dharmapuri Udhayanidhi addressed on Friday, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have waged a vendetta against Tamilians because while the whole country chose Modi as the Prime Minister, only Tamil Nadu rejected him. So, he is implementing harmful schemes. The NEET, NEP, high fuel prices and all schemes are aimed at hindering the development of Tamil Nadu.”

Contrasting this with his party’s approach, he said, “When the DMK was in power, it rejected entrance exams to ensure all students had a shot at higher education. In their most recent announcement, the BJP government said all higher education courses would require an entrance exam.”

“Besides, the New Education Policy implemented by the BJP forces Class 3 students to face government exams. They won’t even understand the significance of the exam. As far as NEET is concerned, over 14 lives have been lost, starting from Anitha in Ariyalur. The DMK promised to abolish NEET, and we will keep our promise,” he added. Udhayanidhi further lashed out at Modi over the latter’s lavish expenditure.