DMK’s Senthil Balaji preps for ‘exam’ before poll test

KARUR: DMK’s Karur constituency candidate Senthil Balaji launched a unique election campaign on Friday. He released a 100/100 mark list manifesto, with 100 schemes and projects which he will implement on being elected.

Addressing reporters, Balaji said, “DMK candidates are contesting in all the four Assembly constituencies of Karur district for the first time, and all of them will win. I have released a manifesto with 100 promises, containing 100 schemes and projects today. Each project/promise is counted as one mark. So, people can score me out of 100 on these promises I fulfil.”

Water supply, Balaji said, will be provided once in every two days in Karur Municipality. “Drinking water will be supplied to all 12 panchayats. Steps will be taken to upgrade the Karur Municipality into a Corporation and bring the district under the Smart City scheme.”

DMK women’s wing secretary Kanimozhi will be campaigning in Karur to garner votes for all the party candidates, Balaji added.

‘Kamal lacks basic knowledge’

Replying to MNM founder Kamal Hassan’s allegation on his comment about sand mining, Balaji said the actor-turned-politician lacked basic knowledge about it and therefore had made such a statement.

Balaji said, “I had earlier said that sand quarries would be set up in Karur district after obtaining permission, and sand miners would be allowed to lift sand using bullock carts to protect their livelihood. But, the AIADMK twisted it and mislead everyone.

Kamal tweeted about this without any basic knowledge. The livelihood of local bullock cart owners has been affected for years, and I want to help them.”