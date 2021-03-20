STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK’s Senthil Balaji preps for ‘exam’ before poll test

DMK’s Karur constituency candidate Senthil Balaji launched a unique election campaign on Friday.

Published: 20th March 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARUR: DMK’s Karur constituency candidate Senthil Balaji launched a unique election campaign on Friday. He released a 100/100 mark list manifesto, with 100 schemes and projects which he will implement on being elected.

Addressing reporters, Balaji said, “DMK candidates are contesting in all the four Assembly constituencies of Karur district for the first time, and all of them will win. I have released a manifesto with 100 promises, containing 100 schemes and projects today. Each project/promise is counted as one mark. So, people can score me out of 100 on these promises I fulfil.”

Water supply,  Balaji said, will be provided once in every two days in Karur Municipality. “Drinking water will be supplied to all 12 panchayats. Steps will be taken to upgrade the Karur Municipality into a Corporation and bring the district under the Smart City scheme.”

DMK women’s wing secretary Kanimozhi will be campaigning in Karur to garner votes for all the party candidates, Balaji added.

‘Kamal lacks basic knowledge’
Replying to MNM founder Kamal Hassan’s allegation on his comment about sand mining, Balaji said the actor-turned-politician lacked basic knowledge about it and therefore had made such a statement.

Balaji said, “I had earlier said that sand quarries would be set up in Karur district after obtaining permission, and sand miners would be allowed to lift sand using bullock carts to protect their livelihood. But, the AIADMK twisted it and mislead everyone.

Kamal tweeted about this without any basic knowledge. The livelihood of local bullock cart owners has been affected for years, and I want to help them.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senthil Balaji Tamil Nadu Elections DMK Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp