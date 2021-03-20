End of dynasty politics in Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: “I am neither a snake nor a lizard to slither onto the Chief Minister post,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, responding to an earlier remark of DMK presedent MK Stalin. The Chief Minister was kickstarting his election campaign at Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore on Friday. The AIADMK leader also visited Kurinjipadi, Cuddalore, Panruti, Neyveli and Virudhachalam segments in the district and canvassed votes for his party candidates.

“Stalin is just jealous of how the AIADMK grew as a strong party. He expected it to crumble after Amma’s sudden demise,” Palaniswami continued his attacks on the DMK chief. He campaigned for PMK candidate Karthikeyan in Virudhachalam and BJP candidate Periyaswamy in Tittagudi. “We have inked poll pacts with parties, which wholeheartedly work for the people’s welfare.

The AIADMK has a compatible relationship with the Central government. This kind of ties will surely help us receive funds for development measures. For instance, `80,000 crore is required to finish the Cauvery-Gundar river link project, and that can be procured from the Central government.” The CM also recalled how the DMK forged an alliance with the saffron party in 1999.

Speaking respectfully

Neither the DMK functionaries nor party president MK Stalin know how to speak respectfully, and this shows in their campaigns, Palaniswami said, while campaigning for AIADMK candidates K Balu and S Rajendran in Jayankondam and Ariyalur. Palaniswami said people will put an end to dynasty politics in the 2021 Assembly election.

“DMK leadership is more concerned about the welfare of its family members and not the general public. People are aware of it and will teach them a befitting lesson on April 6. “Tamil Nadu has remained peaceful and free from caste or religious conflicts under the AIADMK regime and people will bring us back to power once again,” the Chief Minister said.

Talking about the alleged 2G spectrum scam, he said, “The DMK is known for going hi-tech when it comes to engaging in corrupt practices. Its leaders are now blaming us of being corrupt, which is baseless. The DMK won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by deception. But, people are smart and have realised who are their true saviours. This was seen in Vikkiravandi and Nanguneri bypolls, and will reflect once again in the April 6 election.”

Taking a jibe at Stalin for collecting petitions through ‘makkal sabha’ meetings, Palaniswami said, “Stalin went to villages in 2019 (before parliamentary elections) and collected petitions. What did he do with all those petitions after the polls? Now, he has collected petitions once again. Stalin will never get a chance to open the petition box as he will never become Chief Minister.”

The AIADMK, on returning to power, will implement all promises made in its manifesto, including free gas cylinders, free cable TV connection and washing machine, the Chief Minister said. Palaniswami also took part in campaigns at Kunnam and Perambalur in support of candidates RT Ramachandran and R Tamilselvan.

‘All poor families will get concrete houses by 2023’

Chennai: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Friday promised to provide concrete houses for all poor and downtrodden families in the State by 2023. Canvassing votes for AIADMK candidates B Valarmathi, Chitlapakkam C Rajendran and TKM Chinnaiyya for Alandur, Pallavaram and Tambaram constituencies respectively, he said that so far the AIADMK government had provided concrete houses to 6.5 lakh poor families and this measure would cover more families soon.

Listing the schemes implemented for welfare of women in the State, Panneerselvam said, “All schemes initiated by the late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa have been continued by our government and wherever possible, these schemes have been upgraded.