STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fancy a spicy fish curry during the weekend?

With fish curry finding a place in the school's food chart, the students prefer staying back at the school instead of going home.

Published: 20th March 2021 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Students of Government Tribal Residential High School at Kargudi in Gudalur.

Students of Government Tribal Residential High School at Kargudi in Gudalur.

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Students of Government Tribal Residential High School at Kargudi in Gudalur in the Nilgiris district get to relish mathi meen kulambu (sardine fish curry) on Saturdays, apart from their usual food menu.

Thanks to the school headmistress K Kalavathi (58) who spends money from her pocket to buy fishes from the market to cook and serve her students for the past four years.

With fish curry finding a place in the school's food chart, the students prefer staying back at the school instead of going home as they could tantalise their taste buds with the delicious fish curry.
Speaking to TNIE, Kalavathi said she came to know that the students like to eat fish after visiting their settlements.

"All my students from the tribal community go fishing during weekends. Seldom do they find a good catch, but feel surprised if they manage to hook some. This is when I thought of making arrangements at school to cook fish curry for them during weekends," she added.

Sharing about the tasty fish curry, a class X student R Rajeswari (15) said that she feels at home in the school with the administration cooking fish for them during the weekend.

Another student S Prathap (16) said that he settles down with a plate full of rice with sardine fish curry to enjoy the feast.

"The noon meal worker prepares chicken as it is already in the weekly menu. But, it is my sole interest to buy fish for my students," the headmistress added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sardine fish curry Gudalur govt school Coimbatore
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp