STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu assembly elections: Teachers on a tour to meet candidates

The association had met over five candidates from different constituencies before Friday evening.

Published: 20th March 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

teachers, classrooms, school, students

Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Like bikers, trekkers and pilgrims taking long trips to several places, these teachers' association have started a trip round the State to catch up with top contenders among Assembly election candidates, as the latter canvass for votes in their constituencies. The teachers were seen submitting petitions with them regarding employment, equal pay for equal work, among others, hoping to see
representation if and when they are elected to power.

State general secretary of Tamil Nadu Thodakkapalli Aasiriyar Mandram Theodore Robinson on his visit to Tiruchy, told TNIE, "Since they are going to represent us, we have taken up these trips to various constituencies to remind them of our demands and wish them well for the elections."

The association had met over five candidates from different constituencies before Friday evening. They had already visited constituencies in Krishnagiri and Salem districts and have planned to visit Madurai next.

The demands

A few of their demands include equal pay for equal work, that is pay equivalent to CBSE primary, middle school teachers for state board teachers, repealing contributory pension scheme and bringing back old pension scheme, make permanent those teachers who have been on service for more than ten years and ensure reasonable higher pay for others.

Robinson further said, "While some parties have certain of our demands on their manifesto, say DMK assures bringing back old pension schemes, we reiterate this during our meeting with the candidate. This way all candidates appreciate the importance of the issue and voice our issues if and when they are elected."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Assembly election teachers association
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp