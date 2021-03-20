Tamil Nadu assembly elections: Teachers on a tour to meet candidates

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Like bikers, trekkers and pilgrims taking long trips to several places, these teachers' association have started a trip round the State to catch up with top contenders among Assembly election candidates, as the latter canvass for votes in their constituencies. The teachers were seen submitting petitions with them regarding employment, equal pay for equal work, among others, hoping to see

representation if and when they are elected to power.

State general secretary of Tamil Nadu Thodakkapalli Aasiriyar Mandram Theodore Robinson on his visit to Tiruchy, told TNIE, "Since they are going to represent us, we have taken up these trips to various constituencies to remind them of our demands and wish them well for the elections."

The association had met over five candidates from different constituencies before Friday evening. They had already visited constituencies in Krishnagiri and Salem districts and have planned to visit Madurai next.

The demands

A few of their demands include equal pay for equal work, that is pay equivalent to CBSE primary, middle school teachers for state board teachers, repealing contributory pension scheme and bringing back old pension scheme, make permanent those teachers who have been on service for more than ten years and ensure reasonable higher pay for others.

Robinson further said, "While some parties have certain of our demands on their manifesto, say DMK assures bringing back old pension schemes, we reiterate this during our meeting with the candidate. This way all candidates appreciate the importance of the issue and voice our issues if and when they are elected."