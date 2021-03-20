TN Assembly elections: DMK releases new ads on inflation, communal politics to counter AIADMK

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The digital space in Tamil Nadu is witnessing a war of ads between the two Dravidian majors as poll fever rises in the State.

In its latest set of advertisements, similar to the ones during the 2019 polls, the DMK has released a new set of videos touching upon inflation and communal politics.

This is in response to AIADMK’s ad, under the banner ‘Vetri Nadai Podum Tamizhagam’, where a group of farmers turn away politicians coming to ask for votes, saying that “a farmer like us is already governing us well as the Chief Minister."

Similarly, in another ad by AIADMK, a group of youth, turn away politicians asking for votes, citing dynastic politics. “After grandfather, it was son, and now it is grandson. Are we fools to vote for dynastic politics?”

The AIADMK had also released more ads highlighting the alleged “rowdy-rule” and “land-grab” issues during DMK regime.

While these ads seem to have caught the DMK’s campaign off-guard, the party’s IT Cell Head had promised better days for the DMK supporters.

“I hope the DMK supporters, especially on social media, are a little less stressed tonight than they were the last few days..”, said DMK IT head P Thiaga Rajan, in his Twitter handle. He said that the best was yet to come.

Rightly so, the DMK released multiple ads on Friday and Saturday. The scene takes place in a temple, where a group of people discuss about turning away a politician who said, “We need to save our religion, so vote for us.”

One of the members in the group, said, he had turned the politician away pointing out that this is Tamil Nadu and the people here interacting with each-other as brothers and sisters. Another member says, “We must make sure the people who do politics with religion must be kicked out of Tamil Nadu.”

Finally, Stalin comes up in the video, asking voters to defeat fascism and ensure social justice, and secularism.

Similarly, in another ad, a group of people outside a provision store, discuss about the rising price hike of gas and essential items, criticising the “Vetrinadai Podum Tamizhagam” campaign promo slogan of AIADMK.

Another ad also highlights on the hydrocarbon project, Salem eight-lane project and land-grab in lakes.

Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls on April 6 and counting will take place on May 2.