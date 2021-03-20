STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN polls 2021: Kamal Haasan releases Makkal Needhi Maiam's manifesto, calls it a visionary document

The manifesto also promises to implement minimum selling price for farmers as specified by the MS Swaminathan report, establish an MSME support system and more.

Actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Friday released his party's manifesto for the ensuing State assembly elections. He claimed that the plans in the manifesto would stimulate Tamil Nadu’s economy. 

​The key promises in the 105-page document include a State-level entrance test for medical admissions instead of the NEET, assistance for single mothers and incentives to honest retired government staff. 

Addressing a press conference during the launch of the document, Kamal said the manifesto was designed keeping in mind the need to alleviate Tamil Nadu's overall outstanding debt of Rs 5 lakh crore. 

Implementing late president APJ Abdul Kalam's PURA (Providing Urban Amenities in Rural Areas) scheme in 234 constituencies, awarding a special bonus to retired government employees who were devoted at work and refused to take a bribe, rejecting the Centre's NEET and implementing a State-level Eligibility Entrance Test (SEET) for medical admissions are some of the highlights.

The manifesto also promises to implement minimum selling price (MSP) for farmers as specified by the MS Swaminathan report, establish an MSME support system, conduct skill development for women, provide assistance to single mothers, help farmers who suffered due to Farm Acts, convert the unorganised sector to organised and create job opportunities for 50 lakh to one crore youths. 

Kamal said the manifesto was designed by V Ponraj, scientific advisor to Kalam. Calling the manifesto a visionary document and not a quick-fix as announced by his rivals, the actor-turned-politician said it had a vision for the next 10 years and would lead the State to development. He added that the manifesto had some points on corruption out of the State, especially in government offices. 

"We have plans to improve public sector undertakings by making employees as partners. With the government running into debt, there are several instances like retired government employees yet to get their pension and other benefits,” he said. 

Reacting to the recent income tax raid on MNM's treasurer Chandrasekaran, Kamal said it would not affect his party as the searches are confined to an individual. He also called the I-T raids an election-time buzz and stated such raids would happen unabated on any individual who is not linked to the national party. On Friday evening, he visited Ammankulam to listen to the grievances of the residents.

