Conduct studies on carrying capacity of eco-sensitive zones: NGT

Only one rapid environmental carrying capacity was done for eco-sensitive zone of Sanjay Gandhi National park in Mumbai.

NGT

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo | EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal bench of National Green Tribunal has directed State governments to undertake carrying capacity studies of all eco-sensitive areas, which are created to act as ‘shock absorbers’ to the protected areas. To ensure sustainable development, the tribunal on July 30, 2018 had directed the Ministry of Urban Development and Union Environment Ministry to initiate steps to undertake carrying capacity studies, which would assess over burden on eco-sensitive zones in terms of air, water, habitat, biodiversity, land, noise and tourism. However, the compliance from States has been poor.

Only one rapid environmental carrying capacity was done for eco-sensitive zone of Sanjay Gandhi National park in Mumbai. Later, the green tribunal got a carrying capacity study conducted for eco-sensitive and geographical fragile areas of Manali and Mcleodganj. Recently, the tribunal has considered a similar study done by an expert committee appointed by the NGT in Mount Abu eco-sensitive area to determine the number of tourists and vehicles to be permitted and imposing ban/restriction on ropeway and sport climbing activities.

 In view of these, the NGT bench comprising chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, judicial member SK Singh and expert member Nagin Nanda opined that there was need to undertake carrying capacity of eco-sensitive areas in all States and Union Territories. During the hearing, counsel for the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated that while such studies for all eco-sensitive areas are necessary, it may be difficult for CPCB alone to undertake such exercise. It is suggested that such studies be conducted by the concerned States/UTs by associating concerned experts and handholding may be provided by the Union Environment Ministry. 

Accordingly, the NGT directed that studies will be coordinated by a joint committee comprising State PCB, Secretary/Director Environment and Chief Wildlife Warden. “The nodal agency will be Secretary/Director, Environment for coordination and compliance.’ The NGT said the first phase should be completed within six months and the next phase in further six months. “In the light of such carrying capacity studies, the respective master plans of the eco-sensitive areas in question be modified,” the bench said.

