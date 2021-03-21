STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narayanasamy betrayed Puducherry, accuses BJP

“As many as 52 of the 72 promises the alliance put in its manifesto were not met. The Congress promised 30 kg free rice and five kg wheat for ration card holders, but they failed to provide it.

Published: 21st March 2021 04:15 AM

MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar and State General Secretary Embalam R Selvam releasing a ‘chargesheet’ against the V Narayanasamy government, in Puducherry | express

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Releasing a ‘chargesheet’ against the V Narayanasamy-led government, which lasted till a few months ago, the BJP accused the Congress-DMK alliance of betraying the people’s trust by not fulfilling most of the promises it made during 2016 polls.

Saffron party MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar and State General secretary Embalam R Selvam said that the people’s trust during the last Assembly elections was met with incompetence and misgovernance of the Narayanasamy government.

“As many as 52 of the 72 promises the alliance put in its manifesto were not met. The Congress promised 30 kg free rice and five kg wheat for ration card holders, but they failed to provide it. Several textilemills and other institutions had to close down leading to unemployment. Narayanasamy had promised one job per household, but that too never happened.

They vowed to reduce power tariffs, and instead increased the tariff, property tax, water tariff and charges levied for garbage collection. These are the achievements of Narayanasamy government,” they said. Sharpening their attack on the previous government, the BJP leaders said, “Rs 15,000 crore Central funds were allotted for Puducherry, but that never reached the people.

Their government promised 50 per cent government quota seats in medical and engineering colleges; not just that they failed fulfill the promise but reports of irregularities in admission to existing seats also surfaced. The Special Component Funds meant for the SC community were not utilised properly. All ration shops were closed, fishermen were betrayed and the government failed to bring in new industrial units.”

