201 students, staffers from 14 institutions in Thanjavur test positive for Covid-19

District collector M Govinda Rao said testing is being done for all students in schools where at least one case was reported. 

Published: 22nd March 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: As many as 201 persons, including students and staffers of 11 schools and three colleges, have tested positive in Thanjavur district, said  District collector M Govinda Rao.

Rao said testing is being done for all students in schools where at least one case was reported. 

The collector was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of a three-day photo exhibition organised as part of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence at Manimandapam in Thanjavur.
 
So far, three or more positive cases were reported in 11 schools and three colleges in the district. So far, 7,727 students, staff members, and their contacts had been tested. Of them, 201 have tested positive. Fifty-eight of the infected persons were discharged from hospitals after treatment and recovery, the collector added. 

Meanwhile, in a school in Kumbakonam, where already cases were reported, 10 more students and a teacher tested positive. Similarly, two students and a teacher tested positive in a school in Punnainallur Mariammankoil village near Thanjavur. 

