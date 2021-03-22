STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ask political parties to follow COVID-19 norms, Madras HC tells EC

The first bench, consisting of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, which gave the direction, however, rejected the plea to restrain political outfits from campaigning.

Published: 22nd March 2021 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to advise all political parties contesting the April 6 Assembly election to strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocol.

The first bench, consisting of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, which gave the direction, however, rejected the plea to restrain political outfits from campaigning in view of the recent spurt in Covid cases.

The judges were disposing of a public interest writ petition from A Jalaludeen of Madurai.

Political parties should ensure that the voters and candidates and their associates wore masks and maintain the mandatory distance without any exception.

It is for the EC to send this message to the political parties, the judges added.

After witnessing a declining trend throughout February, COVID-19 infections in the state have been on the rise steadily, with the state adding 1,385 fresh infections on Monday, pushing the active cases to 8,619.

Single phase polling to 234 seats is scheduled on April 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Election Commission Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Polls
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp