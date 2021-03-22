STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Blaming’ tipplers for 2016 loss, DMK drops prohibition from poll manifesto

It seems the DMK leadership has lost a pint of its fighting spirit from when the then DMK chief M Karunanidhi made prohibition one of the party’s key poll planks five years ago.

Published: 22nd March 2021 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

People seen queueing up, whilst following social distancing norms, at a Tasmac outlet on Wallajah Road in Chennai

People seen queueing up, whilst following social distancing norms, at a Tasmac outlet on Wallajah Road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  It seems the DMK leadership has lost a pint of its fighting spirit from when the then DMK chief M Karunanidhi made prohibition one of the party’s key poll planks five years ago. This time, the Dravidian major has quietly dropped prohibition from its manifesto and has since been silent on the issue.

Party insiders attribute it to many cadre blaming “drunkards who feared prohibition” for DMK’s loss in 2016. “People are not at all in support of prohibition,” says DMK leader TKS Elangovan, who was also a part of the party’s manifesto committee. “However, the DMK is committed to the plan. We will implement prohibition in a phased manner once we come to power.

This issue requires lot of planning and we will soon come up with an indisputable strategy,” he adds. 
In the backdrop of protests led by anti-liquor activists like Sasi Perumal, the DMK had resolutely vowed to enforce prohibition in the State five years ago. The move was then dubbed a tactic to win over women voters. Former AIADMK supremo countered the promise recalling that it was the Karunanidhi government, which in 1971 lifted the liquor ban in Tamil Nadu.

She then promised prohibition in a phased manner, and shut down 500 TASMAC outlets immediately after forming government. A source close to the party’s top leadership told Express that there was a lot of discussions on this subject between the manifesto panel and the party leadership. “Yes, the committee had received many requests from public to shut down liquor shops. The leaders have decided to shut liquor shops after coming to power, but were reluctant to mention it in the manifesto as in the last election we lost for want of just 1.1 per cent votes.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Karunanidhi liquor prohibition AIADMK TASMAC
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp