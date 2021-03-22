Chargesheet against Puducherry BJP candidate over alleged suppression of info on property

Debjani Dutta By

PUDUCHERRY: A chargesheet was filed against BJP candidate A John Kumar in a local court on Monday.

The chargesheet filed by Assistant Public Prosecutor R Praveen Kumar under Section 125 (A) the Representation of the People Act, 1951, pertains to a case against John Kumar for alleged suppression of information about his property in his affidavit when he contested the 2019 byelection from Kamaraj Nagar constituency on a Congress ticket and later won it.

He is now the BJP candidate for the April 6 assembly election from the same constituency.

An FIR was registered in Odiansalai police station on the directions of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in 2020 after a social activist Selvamuthurayan lodged a complaint. Selvamuthurayan alleged that John Kumar had not shown a property of more than 2 hectare land he purchased at Sethampakkam village in Thirukkanur in his affidavit in 2019. But an FIR was not registered by the police station on his complaint. He followed it up by approaching the CJM court, which directed the police station to register the FIR in 2020.

Praveen Kumar who submitted a 117-page chargesheet with 15 witnesses, 16 documents and 13 statements told newspersons that the chargesheet is with regard to the complaint that John Kumar supressed the 2 hectare land he purchased at Sethampakkam village in his affidavit in 2019.

Incidentally, this property was shown in the affidavit in 2016, when he contested the assembly polls from Nellithope constituency. After he won the seat, he vacated it for V Narayanasamy, who was a non-elected Chief Minister to contest and win the seat.

Though the chargesheet has been filed, there would not be any consequences of it in the present assembly elections.