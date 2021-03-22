DMK candidate loses cool over youth’s question

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Are the people not supposed to question their MLA on the promises they had made five years ago? It seems the answer is an emphatic no, if you go by what happened during Alangulam DMK candidate Poongothai Aladi Aruna’s campaign at Ayyanur village.

When a youth asked the former minister and the incumbent Alangulam MLA what she had done for the village during her five-year tenure as MLA, she lost her temper and asked the youth to keep quiet. The youth, Packiyaraj, a resident of Ayyananur, told the MLA that his village was not provided with basic amenities including proper road and drinking water facilities and suggested that the MLA could have allotted the MLA fund for the implementation of various welfare schemes in his village.

When Poongothai asked the youth to keep quiet, the women, who were assembled at the venue, also chipped in and advised the MLA to answer the youth’s question instead of getting angry. In her reply, the MLA said that she had distributed welfare assistance including saree, during the time of Covid lockdown. She assured that she would take steps to implement welfare schemes if she gets elected again.

Addressing the voters in Kalathimadam, Poongothai said that her family-run Aladi Aruna Arakattalai would give training to government job aspirants if she is elected. “By implementing a G.O. four years ago, the AIADMK government allowed other State people to participate in the examination for Tamil Nadu government jobs. If the DMK is voted to power, the youth of Tamil Nadu will get priority in government jobs,” she added.