STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Protesters at Madras University undeterred by students’ suspension

Protest at the varsity enters fifth day, complainant hurt herself but later joins stir

Published: 22nd March 2021 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a decked-up Madras University during its 160th Graduation Day celebration

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The protest by University of Madras students, alleging that a senior faculty sexually harassed one of the students, entered the fifth day. The student who filed the sexual harassment complaint had hurt her wrist on Sunday morning, but returned to the protest scene after receiving first aid at a government hospital. This comes a day after the university suspended five students, including the complainant and some of the witnesses, on grounds of “disciplinary action.” Speaking to Express, the complainant said that the head of her department (HOD) had molested her in the middle of a heated argument among students and the teacher in a class room.

Top university officials told Express that the students did not show up for many discussions they tried organising and that they had “violated the code of conduct by staging demonstrations before formally writing a complaint to the administration and misusing the campus space.” The protesters however paint a different picture. Students of the social science department had approached the HOD on March 16, to discuss discrepancies in their internal marks. They had charged that some students were failed in the exams deliberately as they had staged demonstrations against the management earlier in the year.  

“Sir (HOD) was sitting on the chair and he got up and pushed me on my chest. Then he pushed other students also. First I thought he did it accidentally,” said the complainant narrating the altercation between the students and the teacher on March 16. “But then he pushed me three times in total, but at all times he pushed me on my chest. In fact one of my classmates asked him why he was doing that and I even held his shirt and asked him to stop doing that,” she added.

She said that after the incident, she asked the faculty to apologise for “manhandling” her and other students. “He walked off asking us to do whatever we can. The only recourse we have is protest,” she said.
The complainant explained that the reason she hurt herself was because the “University staff asked me questions about my character. They asked what kind of a girl I should be to stay up with boys to protest all night. It was very embarrassing.” 

A witness who was suspended concurred with her and added that students had fought with the teacher as a handful of them who were failed by the faculty, passed with much higher marks on reevaluation. “So we were asking him to disclose our internal marks on the notice board as per procedure,” he said. University officials told Express that they suspended the students only after students refused to show up for discussions. “If they had a problem with the HOD, they should have written to the campus director or registrar. Instead, they directly entered protests. They did not attend any meetings we tried to organise,” a top official said.

The witness however argued that students were summoned by a committee that was enquiring the allegations submitted by the HOD against the students and not the other way around. The witness also showed the summon letter to this reporter. The complainant told Express that when the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) had summoned the students, she showed up. “However they asked very little about the harassment and sent me off,” she said.

The varsity official responding to this allegation said that while summoning the HOD, he was informed about the students’ allegations. “We want the interests of the students protected,” the official added. A member of the ICC, on condition of anonymity, said that the suspension had nothing to do with the complaint itself and was not issued by the ICC. “The ICC is yet to sign the official findings of the enquiry committee. So, I cannot comment on the sexual harassment yet,” the member said on  Saturday night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras University sexual harassment
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp