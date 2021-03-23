Actor Mansoor Ali Khan does a 180, decides to contest

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after announcing that he would not contest elections, actor Mansoor Ali Khan on Monday reversed his decision. The actor-turned-politician told Express that his family convinced him to contest.

“My wife and daughters told me that many aspirants could not contest because they could not afford the expenses, but I could as we are financially stable and asked me not to let go of an opportunity to serve the people,” Mansoor Ali Khan said.

On Sunday, he pulled out of the contest in Thondamuthur after people accused him of accepting money to contest and split votes in the constituency. He will contest as independent and has been allotted coconut grove as symbol.

Further, Mansoor Ali Khan alleged that house owners in Thondamuthur were refusing to take him as tenant. “I have been searching for a rental house since it will be helpful for me to campaign if I stayed here. But house owners refuse to accept me as tenant. I don’t know who is working against me.” Also, he alleged that EC officials were delaying approval for his vehicle.